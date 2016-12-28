CALL 6: Carmel police 'concerned' by bus stop videos, vow more patrols in 2017

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police plan to conduct more targeted patrols and traffic stops in 2017 near a bus stop that has generated citizen complaints.

“We are being proactive, and we are concerned,” said Lt. Joe Bickel of the Carmel Police Department. “We are doing our best to deter people from violating traffic laws in that area.”

Using cell phone video, mother Kelly Miller started documenting drivers failing to stop for stop signs and turning right in front of school buses loading children.

Bickel said officers have conducted 25 patrols and 61 traffic stops near the 98th Street/Lakeshore Drive area so far in 2016, and they’ve issued 32 citations and 38 warnings.

Bickel watched Call 6 Investigates’ story as well as Miller’s videos.

“We are concerned about it,” said Bickel. “However, it’s not surprising.”

Carmel Police performs more than 600 directed patrols a year, mostly prompted from citizen complaints.

Bickel said it is true that the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

He said videos, like the ones taken by Miller, can be a helpful starting point for police.

“Especially if it has the date and time of when the violations are occurring,” said Bickel. “It gives us a time frame we can concentrate on.”

Miller has questioned why police used marked vehicles, rather than unmarked vehicles, to catch drivers in the act.

“Most of our vehicles are marked and it’s because of that police presence, it helps deter crime and it’s tough to put a measurement on that,” said Bickel.

The video includes a car turning left in front of a bus loading children with its stop arm out and flashers on.

“That could be a violation,” said Bickel. “My suggestion would be for the motorist to stop. Stop at the stop sign or stop prior to the school bus.”

Carmel Police is also working with Carmel Clay Schools to find the best bus stop for that area.

Tammy Sander, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools, released this statement: