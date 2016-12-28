CALL 6: Carmel police 'concerned' by bus stop videos, vow more patrols in 2017

Bickel said officers have conducted 25 patrols and 61 traffic stops near the 98th Street/Lakeshore Drive area so far in 2016, and they’ve issued 32 citations and 38 warnings.
Bickel watched Call 6 Investigates’ story as well as Miller’s videos.
“We are concerned about it,” said Bickel. “However, it’s not surprising.”
Carmel Police performs more than 600 directed patrols a year, mostly prompted from citizen complaints.
Bickel said it is true that the squeaky wheel gets the grease.
He said videos, like the ones taken by Miller, can be a helpful starting point for police.
“Especially if it has the date and time of when the violations are occurring,” said Bickel. “It gives us a time frame we can concentrate on.”
Miller has questioned why police used marked vehicles, rather than unmarked vehicles, to catch drivers in the act.
“Most of our vehicles are marked and it’s because of that police presence, it helps deter crime and it’s tough to put a measurement on that,” said Bickel.
The video includes a car turning left in front of a bus loading children with its stop arm out and flashers on.
“That could be a violation,” said Bickel. “My suggestion would be for the motorist to stop. Stop at the stop sign or stop prior to the school bus.”
Carmel Police is also working with Carmel Clay Schools to find the best bus stop for that area.
Tammy Sander, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools, released this statement:
“Carmel Clay Schools takes the safety of its students very seriously. The district employs an automated bus routing system to track its 3,000 daily bus stops. Changes must be made on a regular basis depending on ridership, construction and traffic flow. There is nothing currently in our system that would indicate this is an unsafe stop. There have been no complaints filed by parents at this stop in the past three years. Carmel Clay Schools does have a close working relationship with the Carmel Police Department and welcomes its feedback on such issues. We are happy to work with them on any suggested changes they might recommend. As for our parents, we encourage them to complete an online transportation service form if they have a complaint or concern about their child’s stop.”