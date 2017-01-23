CALL 6: Day care provider pleads guilty following 1-year-old's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A day care provider charged following the death of a 1-year old girl in her care pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal charges.

Debra Keyes pleaded guilty to reckless supervision by a child care provider, a felony, and operating a child care home without a license, a misdemeanor.

Mazie Valenta, 13 months, died on April 25 after she strangled to death when her shirt got caught in a broken piece of the crib.

Prosecutors and Mazie’s mother Stephanie alleged Keyes knew the crib was broken, but used it anyway.

Tippecanoe County prosecutor Pat Harrington said Keyes pled guilty “open to the court without the benefit of a plea agreement.”

She will be sentenced on March 22 at 3 pm.

Keyes faces up to three years in prison.

She was operating illegally when Mazie died, records show.

