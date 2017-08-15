CALL 6: Former IU professor accused of sexual assault to change not guilty plea

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A former Indiana University professor accused of sexually assaulting a student plans to change his not guilty plea.

Guoping Wang pleaded in not guilty in July 2016 to sexual battery and criminal confinement, both felonies.

Wang was a senior lecturer at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music when the alleged assault happened.

Wang is scheduled for a change of plea hearing October 11. It’s unclear which charge or charges Wang may plead guilty to.

Monroe County deputy prosecutor Bob Miller declined to comment.

“The details have not been finalized,” said Miller.

Call 6 Investigates has reached out to Wang’s attorney for comment.

Court documents say Wang approached a student after Nutcracker rehearsals at the IU Musical Arts Center in November 2015, and asked her to “stay to work on her technique.”

Wang attempted to kiss the student and when she got up to leave, he stood between her and the only door to the office, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Wang then closed the door to his office and turned the light off, pulled the woman’s leotard down and began touching her sexually, prosecutors said.

The student told police she told Wang “no” and tried to use her hands to cover her body, court records show.

The woman was finally able to leave Wang’s office, and as she was walking out, Wang told her not to tell anyone what happened, according to the probable cause.

Indiana University fired Wang immediately following an internal investigation.

Indiana University General Counsel handed police a 13-page internal investigation on May 4, 2016, records show, describing their investigation into Wang.

