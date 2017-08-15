Call 6 helps resolve $1,500 disputed charge

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Greenwood woman is thanking Call 6 Investigates for helping to resolve a disputed charge involving her 91-year old mother’s stolen credit card.

Call 6 Investigates aired a story August 8 in which Dawn Bruce expressed frustration about not being able to get a $1,500 charge reversed on her mom Bonnie’s Lowe’s credit card.

Bruce said thieves stole credit cards from the Bickford of Greenwood assisted living facility, and records show a slew of purchases were made with Bonnie’s Lowe’s credit card on July 1.

CALL 6 | Woman says elderly mom victim of credit card theft from nursing home

Call 6 Investigates contacted Synchrony Bank and Lowe’s on August 8 on behalf of Bruce.

Bruce received an Aug. 9 letter from Synchrony Bank, which services the Lowe’s credit card, saying they have concluded their investigation.

“The disputed amount, all associated charges, and fees have been credited to your account,” read the letter. “We have updated the major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and Transunion) to reflect our resolution of the dispute in your favor. It may take up to 4 to 6 weeks for the credit reporting agencies to remove the account information.”

PREVIOUS | Fishers senior citizens scammed out of thousands of dollars

Bruce had been trying for a month to get the issue resolved.

“Thank you so much for your help!” said Bruce.

Police are still investigating the theft of credit cards from Central Indiana nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

MORE FROM CALL 6 INVESTIGATES:

CALL 6: Irvington residents concerned about shopping plaza's condition, future

CALL 6: Former IU professor accused of sexual assault to change not guilty plea

Indy flight running low on fuel blocked from landing due to VP Mike Pence's plane

Wanted contractor arrested following Call 6 report