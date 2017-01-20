CALL 6: Notre Dame sued over student suicide

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis attorney has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Notre Dame student Lisa Yang, who died by suicide in March 2015.
Daniel Chamberlain of Indianapolis law firm Cohen & Malad filed suit Thursday against the University of Notre Dame and its counseling center alleging the university failed to adequately treat Yang.
Yang became a patient at the University of Notre Dame Counseling Center for depression, suicidal thoughts and other mental issues in May 2014, court documents say.
Between May 2014 and February 2015, Yang attended numerous counseling sessions at the center, according to the suit.
Yang attempted suicide in July 2014, and Yang’s physicians and counselors at Notre Dame were made aware of her suicide attempt.
On February 23, 2015, Yang ingested a lethal dose of sodium pentobarbital, a barbiturate typically used for seizures, and died at a South Bend hospital on March 3, 2015.
She was 21 years old when she took her own life.
“The University of Notre Dame and the University of Notre Dame University Counseling Center violated accepted standards of medical care in treating a patient with a known history of mental health issues, depression and suicidal ideation without utilization of the proper medications as well as the appropriate medical and psychological treatment of her underlying mental health disease,” reads the lawsuit.
Call 6 Investigates reached out to the University of Notre Dame for a response on the lawsuit, but no one has responded.