CALL 6: Trucking company involved in NB I-465 overpass crash has satisfactory safety rating

INDIANAPOLIS -- A mobile car crusher that crashed into and damaged an overpass on I-465 northbound at Rockville Road Tuesday morning is owned by Twins Trucking out of Indianapolis.

Federal records show they have 17 vehicles and 17 drivers.

Call 6 Investigates found that Twins Trucking has a satisfactory safety rating with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which typically means they meet safety standards.

Federal records show the vehicle involved in Tuesday's accident had not been cited or crashed within the last two years.

As it relates to the crash on I-465, federal officials say the truck driver and company are responsible for ensuring the vehicle's load is fully compliant with cargo securement safety regulations.

The owner of Twins Trucking, Tom Halcomb, told Call 6 Investigates that his driver wasn't aware that the mobile car crusher hit the overpass.

"I sincerely apologize. It was a mechanical failure and I've been advised not to say anything," said Halcomb.

Despite its safety rating, federal inspectors cited Twins Trucking with five unsafe driving violations, including following too close and speeding, over the past two years.

In addition to Tuesday's crash, federal records show the company has had five different crashes since December 2014, including two in which someone was injured.

Records also show the U.S. Department of Transportation fined the company $4,450 in 2015 for not systematically inspecting, repairing or maintaining its vehicles and equipment. They were also fined $3,590 in 2016 for an issue related to return-to-duty testing.

No other details on the disciplinary cases were immediately available Tuesday.

Out of 23 driver inspections performed over the last two years, federal investigators found two hours of service violations including drivers failing to retain accurate mileage logs.

Twins Trucking has also been hit with eight vehicle maintenance-related violations in the past two years.

For example, in March 2016, the feds cited the company for a truck tractor that was leaking, spilling, blowing, or had falling cargo.

It is common for trucking companies to face violations for both drivers and its vehicles and equipment, records show.