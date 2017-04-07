Double check before you write a check, attorney general warns

INDIANAPOLIS -- As spring storms continue to impact Central Indiana, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office launched a new campaign Thursday aimed at protecting Hoosiers from scams.

It’s called “Double check before you write a check,” and encourages homeowners to research a company’s name, reputation, history and authenticity before writing a check or handing them money.

Spring is a key time for scammers to target homeowners, as trees fall on homes, hail can destroy roofs, and tornadoes can demolish properties.

“When severe weather rips through Indiana, the damage can be significant," Attorney General Curtis Hill said. "In the worst cases, the devastation can be heartbreaking. Many Hoosiers face the stress of out-of-pocket costs to make repairs to personal property. No Hoosier should face the additional nightmare of becoming the victim of a scam.

Records show in 2016, the Office of the Attorney General received 16 complaints about “storm chasers,” scammers who show up after severe weather events.

Storm chasers typically offer to come back and do the work if the homeowner pays up front, however, often the scammer does not return to complete the job.

Also in 2016, the Attorney General’s office received 91 complaints about failure to perform or complete a contract.

John and Leanne Smith of Indianapolis told Call 6 Investigates they were ripped off by a roofer after a hail storm.

The Attorney General’s office also wants consumers to beware of contractors who present contracts that allow them to keep a portion of your insurance money if they negotiate with your insurance company.

The contractor often presents this as a “liquidated damages” or similarly-worded provision, according to the AG’s office.

“Homeowners do not have to agree to these terms,” said Corey Elliot, spokesperson for the attorney general's office. “Exercise your control over who performs your repairs and how they are paid. Be ready to refuse to do business with any contractor whose contract terms you do not like.”

If you think you’ve been scammed, or you want to research a company, contact the Indiana Attorney General’s office at IndianaConsumer.com or calling 1 (800) 382-5516.

TIPS FOR HIRING A CONTRACTOR:

• Get estimates in writing

• Check for criminal charges or civil suits here

• Check for a contractor’s license

• Ask for references and call them

• Ask to see examples of their work

• Ask about insurance: personal liability, worker’s comp, and property damage coverage

• Pay wisely, not all up front

You can also get tips on avoiding home improvement scams from the Federal Trade Commission, the Indiana Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau.