Ex-county clerk employee charged in $300K theft

Kara Kenney
1:42 PM, Jan 20, 2017
5:12 PM, Jan 20, 2017
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. -- A former county clerk is facing allegations she stole nearly $300,000 from taxpayers over a 9 year time period.

Kerry Kinsey (Smith at the time of the allegations), 50, is charged with theft.

She is due in court Friday for an initial hearing.

Her arrest comes following an investigation from Indiana State Police that found deposits made by Smith to the bank were not matching up to deposit information at the office.

ISP troopers worked with the current clerk and the State Board of Accounts, and discovered the thefts started back in April 2005 and continued through June 2014.

A special prosecutor was assigned to the case because the suspect was a county employee.

