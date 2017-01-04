Feds warn of Yahoo customer care scam

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week about a customer service scam that appears to be from Yahoo.

If you need to contact Yahoo customer care, know that any phone number you come across in an internet search is a fake.

The FTC has received reports that consumers called the fake customer service numbers only to be offered “Yahoo customer care services” for a fee.

“But the truth is, Yahoo customer support is always free of charge,” said Andrew Johnson, FTC Consumer Education Specialist. “That means you should never pay to have your Yahoo password reset, for technical support, or help with security concerns. Also, Yahoo won’t ask to remotely connect to your computer for any support-related request.”

Yahoo is reminding customers that you can contact them via email, chat, social media, help articles or Yahoo Help Community forums.

The FTC says tech support scams continue to be a problem for unwary customers.

Once scammers have gained your trust, they may try to gain access to your computer, ask for credit card information so they can bill you for phony services, trick you into installing malware, or direct you to websites that ask you for personal information.