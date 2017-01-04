Feds warn of Yahoo customer care scam

“But the truth is, Yahoo customer support is always free of charge,” said Andrew Johnson, FTC Consumer Education Specialist. “That means you should never pay to have your Yahoo password reset, for technical support, or help with security concerns. Also, Yahoo won’t ask to remotely connect to your computer for any support-related request.”
Once scammers have gained your trust, they may try to gain access to your computer, ask for credit card information so they can bill you for phony services, trick you into installing malware, or direct you to websites that ask you for personal information.