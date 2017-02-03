How to find, research child care in Indiana

Finding quality, affordable child care is an increasing struggle for Hoosier families.

Infant care in Indiana costs about $8,918, more than in-state tuition for a 4-year public college, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

In Indiana, child care for a baby costs 3% more than the average rent, and the fees continue to go up.

For a family with an infant and a 4-year old, child care costs an average of $15,678 a year, which is about 27% of a typical family’s income.

If you’re looking for child care, you can call the Brighter Futures State Hotline (1-800-272-2937), which can help you find licensed homes, centers and registered ministries that meet your financial needs.

HOW TO CHECK A CHILD CARE FACILITY :