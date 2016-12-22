Indianapolis begins process of recovering $380,000 in tax incentives from Rexnord

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Metropolitan Development Commission of Marion County has taken the first step toward recovering $380,000 in tax incentives from Rexnord.
A resolution that was introduced Monday claims that Rexnord's decision to move 350 jobs to Mexico puts the company out of compliance with a five-year property tax abatement and seeks to recoup the money saved over those five years.
The resolution will go before the Metropolitan Development Commission for approval on Wednesday.
Rexnord workers have been praying for a Christmas miracle ever since President-elect Donald Trump visited Indiana to announce a deal that will keep over 700 jobs at Carrier in the state rather than moving them to Monterrey, Mexico.