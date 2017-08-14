Inmate dies at Marion County Jail II in apparent overdose

INDIANAPOLIS -- An inmate overdosed at Marion County Jail II Sunday evening, Call 6 Investigates has learned.

The person was transported to the hospital to be treated from the apparent overdose, law enforcement sources tell Call 6.



Jail II is operated by a private contractor, Corrections Corporation of America.



The jail came under fire last year after police raided cells and found drugs, money and cell phones throughout the jail. At the time, Sheriff John Layton called it a “sudden infestation.”

PREVIOUS | Sheriff: Jail II "infested" with drugs, money and phones

"Somebody is going to go to jail over this," Layton said of the "infestation" in October. "We are determined to make sure someone comes to justice. This can’t go on.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the raid and death of an inmate who was believed to have ingested drugs.

Calls to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were not returned Sunday night.

