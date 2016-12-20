Cloudy
A chase ended with two people in custody Tuesday morning.
The chase went across I-465, and ended just before 4:30 a.m., near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Lynhurst Drive.
Police haven't said what started the chase, or what charges the two people will face.
Watch video of the chase from INDOT in the player above.
