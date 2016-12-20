VIDEO: Chase on 465 ends with 2 in custody

Matt McKinney
8:10 AM, Dec 20, 2016
10:25 AM, Dec 20, 2016

A chase ended with two people in custody Tuesday morning.

WRTV
The chase went across I-465, and ended just before 4:30 a.m., near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Lynhurst Drive.

Police haven't said what started the chase, or what charges the two people will face.

Watch video of the chase from INDOT in the player above.

