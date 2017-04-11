Many associate the cost of driving with gas prices, parking, and maybe a new set of tires. But there are additional fees drivers may not even think about, which can bring the cost into the thousands — even without a car payment.

A report from AAA is eye opening when it comes to what car owners really pay every year to drive. Sure, a shiny new car is expensive, but an older car could be even more expensive due to rising repair costs, the cost of new tires, and lower gas mileage compared to newer models.

According to AAA, the average car now costs $9,000 a year to operate, and that doesn't include monthly car payments.

The cheapest are small cars, averaging $7,000 a year. A large car is $9,000 and a full-sized SUV costs $12,000 a year, primarily due to the extra gas it consumes — even with 2017's low gas prices.

But AAA says the biggest increase in recent years for car owners is not gas, but the cost of repairs. Costs are up 11 percent annually, with many shops now charging $100 an hour.

AAA blames price increases on factory parts, labor rates and extended warranties, which are getting more expensive from too many claims.

In addition, auto insurance rates are up slightly after years of remaining flat, due to increasing repair costs and all the expensive electronics in cars.

The good news? AAA predicts 2017's summer gas prices should remain low, assuming there's no major world crisis or hurricane.

