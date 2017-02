INDIANAPOLIS -- A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint Thursday at a Dollar General store on the near southwest side.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2120 W. Morris Street, near the intersection of Morris Street and Belmont Avenue.

The boy and his parents told police a man pointed a gun at him and stole a small amount of cash, along with some items from the store.

The suspect then fled in a black SUV in an unknown direction.

No suspect description was immediately available. IMPD declined to provide more information, citing the integrity of the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.