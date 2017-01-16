16-year-old arrested for shooting man in the middle of traffic

Light fog
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police arrested a 16-year-old boy Sunday in connection to an alleged road rage shooting on the south side.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Gray Road and Thompson Road.
According to the police report, an argument between the teen and a 28-year-old man turned into a physical altercation in the middle of traffic.
The teen then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man.
The victim was transported to the hospital and was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
The teen was arrested and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Intake Center on preliminary charges of battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.