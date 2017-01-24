Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old woman.
The victim, Mireya Arciga, was found stabbed multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of Riverside Drive and 26th Street. She was found near a parked SUV.
She was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where she died.
Police haven't identified the suspect, but say jealously is a likely motive. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.