17-year-old girl arrested in stabbing death

Matt McKinney
7:55 AM, Jan 24, 2017
32 mins ago
Eldon Wheeler
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old woman.

The victim, Mireya Arciga, was found stabbed multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of Riverside Drive and 26th Street. She was found near a parked SUV.

She was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where she died.

Police haven't identified the suspect, but say jealously is a likely motive. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

 

