17-year-old charged with murder of Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl was charged as an adult Thursday for the murder of a 23-year-old Indianapolis woman.

The body of Mireya Arciga was found early Monday morning in a park near Riverside Drive on Indy's near west side.

The coroner said Arciga died from a stab wound to the neck.

According to court documents, Arciga and Lesley Mena had been fighting in a nearby nightclub over a boyfriend.

A group of ten people left the club in four cars and drove to the park to continue the fight.

A witness told police that Mena had a long knife hidden in her sleeve and she attacked Arciga.

Police got a call on Wednesday saying Mena wished to surrender.

She is now in the Marion County Jail.