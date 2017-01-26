17-year-old charged with murder of Indianapolis woman

Audra Levy
6:44 PM, Jan 26, 2017
10 mins ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl was charged as an adult Thursday for the murder of a 23-year-old Indianapolis woman.

The body of Mireya Arciga was found early Monday morning in a park near Riverside Drive on Indy's near west side.

The coroner said Arciga died from a stab wound to the neck.

According to court documents, Arciga and Lesley Mena had been fighting in a nearby nightclub over a boyfriend.

A group of ten people left the club in four cars and drove to the park to continue the fight.

A witness told police that Mena had a long knife hidden in her sleeve and she attacked Arciga.

Police got a call on Wednesday saying Mena wished to surrender.

She is now in the Marion County Jail. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top