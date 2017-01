19-year-old arrested after multi-county chase, crash involving ISP cruiser

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old has been arrested after leading police on a multi-county chase and then getting into a minor crash with an Indiana State Police cruiser.

The chase started in Indianapolis just before 5 p.m. Friday and ended in Putnam County.

According to Indiana State Police the Indianapolis man led police through at least three counties before he tried to make a U-turn on US 231 in Putnam County. That’s when his Dodge Journey collided with an Indiana State Police vehicle.

The man then drove off before voluntarily stopping at a convenience mart near Cloverdale.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was examined by paramedics for a complaint of back pain from the crash and then taken into custody.