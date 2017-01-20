2 arrested in murder of Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Lafayette police arrested two men Friday morning in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Center Street around 6 a.m. Monday morning for a shooting.
They found John Lawrence Byler inside an apartment with a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say Wesley Andrew Hampton, 39, and Aarron Christopher Vance, 35, both of Lafayette, were arrested for murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's office will review the case for charges.
The investigation of Byler's murder continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous tipline at 800-78-CRIME.