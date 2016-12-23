3 IMPD officers injured after attack during investigation

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were injured Thursday afternoon after police say they were attacked during an investigation on Indianapolis' near east side.

Police were called to investigate a call of someone shooting a BB gun at a dog in the 900 block of N. Tuxedo Street around 2:45 p.m.

The caller stated three men were shooting the BB gun at a neighbor’s dog.

When officers arrived, they tried to detain a juvenile involved in the shooting for questioning, police said.

But the boy’s parents interfered and started striking the three officers multiple times. Police say the officers were injured, but only two were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Of the two transported, one suffered a head injury, the other suffered hand and shoulder injuries.

All three are expected to recover.

Carla Pearson, 42, and James Pearson, 58, and the 17-year-old juvenile were all arrested at the home and are facing multiple charges, including battery on a public safety official, resisting, assisting a criminal and animal cruelty.