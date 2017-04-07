41-year-old man exposed and fondled himself in front of young girls playing on porch, neighbor says

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 41-year-old man exposed his genitals and then fondled himself in front of two young girls on Indy's east side on Sunday, according to criminal charges filed this week.

Jasper Earl Williams, 41, faces two felony counts of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and two misdemeanor counts of public indecency.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl and her 11-year-old friend were playing on the porch of a home in the 600 block of North Jefferson Avenue around 2:00 p.n. Sunday when Williams approached them and pulled his pants down.

The 11-year-old girl told police Williams "looked in her direction, and then pulled his pants down near his ankles, and exposed his genitals. He then placed his right hand on his genital parts and began to play with himself as he was looking in their direction."

A neighbor who walked outside to smoke a cigarette told police she also saw Williams fondling himself in front of the girls. She said she thinks the sound of her screen door slamming shut startled him – at which point he pulled his pants back up and walked off.

"I walked outside and I saw a gentleman out here two houses down fondling himself, staring at those little girls that live across the street from me," Kris Phillips said. "His pants were completely down and he was fondling himself, staring at the girls over here having an afternoon lunch on the porch."

IMPD officers located Williams one block away from the porch where the incident allegedly occurred and took him into custody.

Marion County court records show Williams has previous convictions for public indecency dating back to 2002, when he pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure. Two counts of public indecency against him were dismissed in 2006 as part of a guilty plea.

In 2012, Williams was found guilty of one count of public nudity at a school or park and served 30 days in jail.

Two more charges of public indecency filed against him in June 2014 were dismissed.

In October 2016, Williams was sentenced to 365 days in community corrections and ordered to stay away from all Marion County public libraries following a conviction for criminal trespassing.

Court records show a judge revoked his community corrections assignment on Wednesday and ordered him to serve the remaining 186 days of his sentence in the Marion County Jail.