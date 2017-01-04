INDIANAPOLIS – A 5-year-old girl has died from a gunshot wound she suffered last Saturday at an apartment on Indianapolis' northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl had been in critical condition at Riley Children's Hospital.

Police say the girl's 3-year-old brother may have been the one who shot her.

They are investigating the possibility that the boy fired the gun while his mother was in another room.

Sources tell Call 6 Investigates that police are exploring possible criminal charges against the mother.