5-year-old accidentally shot in head on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head on the city’s northeast side Saturday afternoon.

Police said the girl was shot in an upstairs apartment in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive around 2 p.m.

She was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital where she is in critical condition, said officers.

The girl's mother was home during the time of the shooting, officers said.

"The shooting appears to be accidental in nature at this time. Detectives are on the scene and will soon control the investigation and there will be more information available later," said IMPD Sgt. Brad Millikan.