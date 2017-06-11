82-year-old homeowner shoots at home invasion suspect in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. -- An 82-year-old man fired two shots at a suspect who tried to break into his home in Owen County early Sunday morning.

Owen County Dispatch received a report of a home invasion in the 6000 block of Cunot Cataract Road around 5:30 a.m.

The homeowner was the only one home at the time.

Deputies say he fired two shots at the suspect but the suspect wasn't hit.

The two struggled and the suspect escaped. The homeowner wasn't seriously hurt.

Deputies say the doors were locked and the suspect got into the home by removing a window air conditioning unit.

Anyone with surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the sheriff's department to help assist with the investigation.

If you have information about this incident, call Owen County Dispatch at 812-829-4874 ext. 1 or the crime tipline at 812-829-4874 ext. 6050.

