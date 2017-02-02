Alleged 'Grundy Crew' hitman found not guilty in double murder

INDIANAPOLIS – A jury delivered a "not guilty" verdict Wednesday night for John Means -- the man accused of being a gun-for-hire for the so-called "Grundy Crew" criminal organization.

Means, 24, was charged with killing two men in 2014. He also faces charges in a separate double murder. Police have said they believe all of the incidents were drug-related.

Police believed Means was the suspect in the double homicides that happened Jan. 28. in the 1800 block of North Rural Street and on Feb. 1 in the 3400 block of North Hovey Street.

Means was alleged to have been a hitman for Richard Grundy III, an accused Indianapolis drug trafficker.

Victims of the Rural Street homicide were identified as Tyrece Dorsey and William Davis. The victims of the Hovey Street homicide were identified as Carlos Jefferson and Julius Douglas.

Means' original trial ended in a hung jury in October 2016 but the case was retried in January.

He is still expected to face trial for the remaining two murder charges against him.

Means is the latest alleged associate of the Grundy Crew found not guilty.

