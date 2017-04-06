Armed, masked robber threatens to shoot Phillips 66 customer on north side

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- A masked man held up a north side gas station early Thursday morning – demanding cash and threatening to shoot a customer if his demands weren't met.
The robbery happened just after midnight at the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 34th Street, just a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
According to witnesses, the masked man entered the gas station with a gun concealed inside a glove. He then demanded money and "stated he would shoot the customer who was in line" if he didn't get it.
Witnesses weren't able to provide a detailed description of the suspect because of the mask.
The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.
If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.