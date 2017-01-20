INDIANAPOLIS -- Am Indianapolis man was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on I-465 from November.
Indiana State Police arrested Leslie Miller, 26, he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Police say Jeffrey Smith was standing near his broken-down crane at the side of I-465 near Keystone Avenue on November 29 when he was struck by a red pickup truck driven by Miller. Smith died at the scene. Police say Miller did not stop his pickup truck after the crash.
According to state police, Miller was identified as a suspect within days of the crash, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday and he was taken into custody without incident.
If convicted, Miller faces up to 6 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.