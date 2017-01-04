Bartholomew County resident fires at, chases off home invaders

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- A Bartholomew County resident scared off two home invaders Wednesday by opening fire when they entered the home.

The incident occurred at a residence just off County Road 675 West in Bartholomew County.

The resident, whose name wasn't realized, told police two masked men entered the home without permission. The resident then confronted the men and fired one shot as they fled from the residence.

The suspects fled in either a silver or blue older-model Cadillac. It wasn't immediately clear whether either suspect had been struck by the gunshot.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office at 812-565-5924.