Bartholomew police warn of text message money scam

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A person lost nearly $1,600 after being scammed through a text message Wednesday morning.

Bartholomew Police Department Detective Jason Williams said the victim receives the message from a suspicious, possibly out of state area code telling them they have been approved for a home improvement grant for up to $60,000.

The victim is then asked to transfer money using MoneyGram to Sara Doria. The grant never arrives and the victim is then pressured into sending more money in order to get their grant.

Police are asking the public to not give any personal information out through text message and to report any suspicious activity.

To report a similar case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.