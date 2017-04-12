Body found inside vacant home on Indianapolis' north side, death investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS -- A body was found inside a vacant home on Indianapolis' north side Tuesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the home in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue after someone found a person dead inside the vacant home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is assisting IMPD to determine the person's identity and exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.