Burglar breaks into north side gas station using unusual method

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are searching a suspect responsible for an unusual break-in at a north side gas station.

Officers responded to the Marathon gas station on East 30th Street around 3:50 a.m. to investigate an alarm going off.

When the officer arrived he found that someone had cut a hole from outside into the bathroom and had tried to cut a hole into the room that holds the cigarettes. It appears he left before completing the second hole.

While he was breaking in the toilet was broken in the bathroom, causing the floor to become flooded.

Officers located a man nearby who appeared to be wet and questioned him, but because they could not get surveillance video on the scene they were unable to verify if he was their suspect.

Police do not know if anything was taken during the break-in but there was extensive damage done to the business.