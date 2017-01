INDIANAPOLIS -- The sale of a gun led to the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Monday night on Indianapolis' west side, according to multiple Call 6 Investigates' sources.

Sources say the gun sale turned into a robbery, then a fight broke out, and shots were fired. Anthony Hughes, Jr. was wounded and later died at the hospital.

Anthony's family says they want justice.

"They need to stop all this violence. Whatever the situation was, it's not worth nobody losing their life. When I was growing up, we would fight and live another day. Now, they just want to shoot, shoot, shoot. For what? Why?" said Shaherah Melissa Smith, Anthony's mother.

Smith describes her son as an aspiring football and basketball star. Family members say he was a good kid and they want whoever did this behind bars now.

"Real bad. At least we can get a little closure, but that's not gonna bring him back. Nobody needs to be walking around after they did something like that," said George Smith, Anthony's uncle.

Anthony's family says there are people out there who know what happened Monday night in that restaurant parking lot.

If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.