CALL 6: Old Citizens Energy coke plant to be site of new criminal justice complex

The proposed new Marion County criminal justice complex will be built on the site of the former Citizens Energy coke plant on the east side, according to sources close to the decision.

Call 6 Investigator Rafael Sanchez reported the decision had been made Monday afternoon. An official announcement was scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The criminal justice complex has been in the works for years, but has faced numerous roadblocks. The Indianapolis City-County Council's Rules & Public Policy Committee rejected a proposal in 2015 to send a vote to the full council on a $1-billion facility at the old GM stamping plant on the west side.

Councilors who opposed that plan said a financial analysis suggested it would create a budget shortfall of tens of millions of dollars each year.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has made a renewed effort to complete the project as part of an overall shift in Marion County's criminal justice system.

The complex is now envisioned as a $500 million campus to include a new jail, new courts and facilities for treatment of mental health issues.

The city said earlier this month it had narrowed down the site search to three locations: one near the Indianapolis International Airport; the former RCA/Thomson plant at Sherman Park on the Near Eastside; and the old Citizens Energy coke plant.

The coke plant building encompasses 112 acres at 2900 Prospect Street. Like the former RCA plant, the city will have to conduct an environmental rehabilitation of the site before construction of the criminal justice center could begin.