Camera captures men shooting gas pumps with gun on far southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are looking for two men caught on camera shooting at gas pumps at a far southwest side filling station.

The owner of the Marathon Gas Station at 6429 S. Mooresville Road says someone has been taking shots at his gas pumps for weeks now.

On Sunday, his surveillance system caught a vehicle drive up to a pump with two men inside.

One of the men pulls out a pistol, believed to be an airsoft or BB gun, and fires multiple shots at the gas pump at point-blank range.

Above: The shots destroyed the screens on the pumps, which will require the entire inside panel to be replaced.

Cameras catch him get out of the vehicle a few minutes later to shoot at another gas pump.

The second man is seen on multiple cameras going inside the gas station, where he purchases a juice and hot fries for $2.89 – using his debit card to do so.

Above: The receipt for a purchase made by the driver of the vehicle.

The gas station turned over the video and receipt to police, and hopes the men responsible will be captured.

A gas station employee, who declined to go on camera, said the vandals did approximately $10,000-worth of damages to three pumps. He also pointed out they could have hurt themselves and others if their shots had pierced a fuel line.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.