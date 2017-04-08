Christopher Potts sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 6-month-old daughter

Partly Cloudy
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Christopher Potts was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for throwing and killing his 6-month-old daughter.
Potts was arrested in September 2015 after the infant was found unresponsive at the Franklin Cove Apartments in Johnson County.
An autopsy determined the child had died of a skull fracture.
In March of this year, a Johnson County jury found the 22-year-old Potts guilty of battery resulting in death to a child under the age of 14.
Prosecutors said Potts told investigators he had been angry when he threw the 6-month-old girl.
On Friday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Potts to 30 years in prison with five suspended.
Potts could potentially be released as early as 2030 with time for good behavior.