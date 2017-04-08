Christopher Potts sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 6-month-old daughter

Jordan Fischer
4:44 PM, Apr 7, 2017
10:34 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Christopher Potts was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for throwing and killing his 6-month-old daughter.

Christopher Michael Potts

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Christopher Potts was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for throwing and killing his 6-month-old daughter.

Potts was arrested in September 2015 after the infant was found unresponsive at the Franklin Cove Apartments in Johnson County.

An autopsy determined the child had died of a skull fracture.

In March of this year, a Johnson County jury found the 22-year-old Potts guilty of battery resulting in death to a child under the age of 14.

MORE | Franklin man convicted of killing 6-month-old daughter

Prosecutors said Potts told investigators he had been angry when he threw the 6-month-old girl.

On Friday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Potts to 30 years in prison with five suspended.

 

Potts could potentially be released as early as 2030 with time for good behavior.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top