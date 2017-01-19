Cocaine, amphetamines found in Bloomington 1-year-old's system

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Doctors found cocaine and amphetamines in a Bloomington toddler's system last week after she was hospitalized for flu-like symptoms.

The 1-year-old girl was taken to the emergency room at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital where, according to Bloomington Police Sgt. Steve Kellams, doctors found evidence of the drugs in her system.

Following the discovery, the toddler was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

As of Thursday morning, Kellams said the toddler remained in the hospital. Bloomington police and the Department of Child Services are investigating the case.