Columbus miniature golf course vandalized; $200 reward offered

Victoria T. Davis
5:02 PM, Jan 18, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A miniature golf course was vandalized in Columbus on New Year’s Day and a reward is being offered for those with information on the case.

On Jan. 1 four people were captured on surveillance video destroying two concrete animal statues and several lights at Putt-Putt Fun Center, Columbus police said.

The property owner estimated the damage at about $5,000.

The golf course is offering a $200 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Sgt. Tom Foust at (812) 376-2642.

