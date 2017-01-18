Columbus miniature golf course vandalized; $200 reward offered

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 22 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued January 18 at 12:01PM EST expiring January 19 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 21 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued January 18 at 11:47AM EST expiring January 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued January 18 at 12:01PM EST expiring January 19 at 12:01PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 23 at 1:51PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:48AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 21 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued January 18 at 11:47AM EST expiring January 26 at 5:30PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 18 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington