Columbus police find 25 syringes in car involved in road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Columbus police officers discovered 25 syringes inside a vehicle involved in a road rage incident Friday.
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Bartholomew County emergency dispatchers received call from a woman who said a vehicle was following her and trying to get her to pull over.
Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle a short time later in the 6000 block of East State Street.
While speaking to the vehicle's occupants, police noticed a syringe hanging out of the vehicle's center console.
A search of the vehicle turned up a total of 25 syringes, plus a replica pistol.
The three occupants of the vehicle – Brent Baker, 27, Johnathan Clark, 28, and Kayla Gambrel, 25 – were taken into custody on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug injection device.