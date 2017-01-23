Columbus police find 25 syringes in car involved in road rage incident

Jordan Fischer
12:23 PM, Jan 23, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Columbus police officers discovered 25 syringes inside a vehicle involved in a road rage incident Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Bartholomew County emergency dispatchers received call from a woman who said a vehicle was following her and trying to get her to pull over.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle a short time later in the 6000 block of East State Street.

While speaking to the vehicle's occupants, police noticed a syringe hanging out of the vehicle's center console.

A search of the vehicle turned up a total of 25 syringes, plus a replica pistol.

The three occupants of the vehicle – Brent Baker, 27, Johnathan Clark, 28, and Kayla Gambrel, 25 – were taken into custody on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug injection device.

