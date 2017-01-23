Contessa Schlegel, 19, missing since Wednesday last seen possibly heading toward Bloomington

SWITZ CITY, Ind. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 19-year-old woman missing since last Wednesday.

Contessa Schlegel was last seen between the hours of 9 and 10 p.m. on January 18 in Switz City, Indiana.

According to the sheriff's department, Schlegel left with an unknown person in an unknown vehicle, possible headed to the Bloomington, Indiana, area.

Schlegel is described as a 19-year-old white female, standing approximately 5'6" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, pink-and-purple dyed hair and a piercing in her left nostril.

She was last seen wearing a white halter top shirt, red stretch pants, a black jacket and brown boots.

Schlegel also goes by "Tess" or "Tessa."

Anyone with information about Schlegel's whereabouts should contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.