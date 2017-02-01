Convicted Richmond Hill killer Mark Leonard found guilty in murder-for-hire plot

INDIANAPOLIS -- Convicted Richmond Hill killer Mark Ray Leonard has been found guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill a key witness in his trial from 2015.
Leonard was arrested in December of 2012, along with his brother, Leonard Jr., and then-girlfriend, Monserrate Shirley, in connection with a deadly explosion on the south side of Indianapolis.
Prosecutors say Leonard wanted to hire a hitman to kill Mark Duckworth, a key witness in the Richmond Hill explosion case. He allegedly tried to set up the hit through an undercover federal agent. Recordings of those calls were played at his trial.