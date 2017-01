CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a cat was found burned near the Crawfordsville Airport.

Noah A. Riley, 19, was charged with one count of animal cruelty, a Level 6 Felony, and one count of animal cruelty, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, the cat was tied up, doused in gasoline and set ablaze.

PREVIOUS | Cat doused in gasoline and burned in Montgomery County

The cat suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving care in a veterinary intensive care unit at Purdue. Riley told police he had seen several social media posts about the cat, and decided to meet with the authorities about it.

A juvenile was also interviewed for their involvement. Those reports were forwarded to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office and the Montgomery County Probation Department for review.

The Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County has received more than $8,000 in donations which means the the cat will receive care and treatment 24/7.

There are also a number of people who have expressed an interest in adopting her when the cat is well enough to be released from veterinary care.