Arrest made in Jackson Co. homicide

A man was found dead inside of a home in Jackson County Wednesday evening.
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. -- An argument between a man and his girlfriend's son led to a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Darrell Stanton, 56, showed up at a home in the 8000 block of CR 400 South before 7 p.m. and threatened a man and his wife with a shotgun.
A struggle ensued and when deputies arrived on the scene, they found 35-year-old Dustin Robbins outside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Robbins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Deputies identified Robbins as the son of Stanton's girlfriend.
Stanton was also injured in the incident. He was treated and later arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.
Stanton was booked into the Jackson County Jail.