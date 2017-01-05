Indianapolis police issue new plea for help to locate road rage murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are once again putting out a plea for help to locate the suspect in a November road rage shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

The victim, Reginald Hendricks, was shot in the head after swerving in front of another driver near Michigan and Pine streets on November 14, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives. He later died from his injuries.

The driver’s side window of Hendricks' van was shot out. A witness told police that the gunfire came from another vehicle that drove away from the scene. Police have not been able to locate that suspect but they released a new video on Thursday that shows the vehicle they believe he was driving:





Police believe the suspect was driving this red Nissan Altima.

He’s described as a white male, around 30 years old, with short reddish-brown hair and a beard and mustache. Police released this sketch of the suspect last month.

Last month, police also released this video that they believe shows the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who might be able to identify the man depicted in the sketch or the owner of the vehicle to call the Homicide Office at (317) 327-3457 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana (317) 262-8477.