Don't be a statistic: IMPD responds to an average of 26 burglaries per day

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Indianapolis respond to an average of 26 robberies per day, but when are you most likely to become a victim?

In Marion County, most of those crimes happen on Fridays.

The weekends are generally safe because people are home from work.

Crime data from Marion County over the past three months shows police worked 2,420 total burglaries. That includes business break-ins.

Out of that number, nearly 400 were committed on Fridays. And just over 500 were committed over the weekend between Saturday and Sunday.

To keep yourself from becoming a victim, Indianapolis Police Officer Aaron Hamer suggests getting to know your neighbors and calling the police if you see anything – or anyone- that seems out of place.

He also said to keep any valuables in places that aren’t visible from the outside, especially things that are easily moved.

“They’re not going to be there long and they really want something they can bring to the pawn shops,” said Hamer.

According to IMPD the homes most targeted, tend to be the ones that are left in the dark.

“Some people have cameras in their homes but we’re in 2017 and you don’t know who has a camera, and who doesn’t have a camera. So if a house is well-lit, then typically, it’s probably a safe house,” said Hamer.

Some tips to keep your homes safe:

Lock your doors and windows every time you leave the house.

Keep your valuables in places that can’t be seen from the outside

Use motion sensors on outside lights to make it more difficult for burglars to get into your home without being noticed

Keep shrubs and plants trimmed away from entrances to give burglars fewer places to hide

Get a security system with a visible sign – burglars are less likely to break into a home that has one.

Call police if you notice ANYTHING suspicious in your neighborhood

