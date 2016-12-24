Eastside homicide leaves Indy community on edge

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest violent activity on the city’s east side, where a man was found shot and “burned beyond recognition,” according to Indianapolis police, is leaving several communities on edge.
Marcus Ford, 46, died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of 37th street and Drexel Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, said the Marion County Coroner.
One man who lives near the 37th street and Drexel Avenue scene said he’s witnessed the crime spike in his neighborhood.
"The crime rate here in Indiana has kind of skyrocketed with people from Chicago and Gary, Indiana who have come down here and so it's pretty much, you just have to deal with it, especially when there's no jobs, temporary service jobs especially in our black community,” said Stanley Goldsmith. “That's where the drugs and violence come in."
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.