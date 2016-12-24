Eastside homicide leaves Indy community on edge

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest violent activity on the city’s east side, where a man was found shot and “burned beyond recognition,” according to Indianapolis police, is leaving several communities on edge.

Marcus Ford, 46, died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of 37th street and Drexel Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, said the Marion County Coroner.

The death remains under investigation by IMPD.

Rev. Charles Harrison, president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and pastor at Barnes United Methodist Church, published a series of tweets on the city’s most violent year.

Harrison mentioned that the violence has worsened on the east side this year compared to the west side.

I am out on the streets tonight & OG's r telling me there r guys on the east side killing people & burning their bodies. Guys r arming up. pic.twitter.com/RQCOd8G0f5 — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) December 23, 2016

In @Indytenpoint patrol areas 433 days n @Butler_Tark without a homicide. 638 days n UNWA & 409 days Crown Hill with no youth homicide. pic.twitter.com/7kJIgAeFev — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) December 23, 2016

Homicides n @Indytenpoint patrol areas n the last 409 days. @Butler_Tark Adult 0 Youth 0

Crown Hill Adult 1 Youth 0

UNWA Adult 2 Youth 0 pic.twitter.com/nHd27gdvcv — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) December 23, 2016

How these homicides r classified is important because #AllLivesMatter, & these families of homicide victims deserve justice & closure. pic.twitter.com/Z45CpNd9Qn — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) December 23, 2016

One man who lives near the 37th street and Drexel Avenue scene said he’s witnessed the crime spike in his neighborhood.

"The crime rate here in Indiana has kind of skyrocketed with people from Chicago and Gary, Indiana who have come down here and so it's pretty much, you just have to deal with it, especially when there's no jobs, temporary service jobs especially in our black community,” said Stanley Goldsmith. “That's where the drugs and violence come in."

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

