Eastside homicide leaves Indy community on edge

Katie Heinz
7:38 PM, Dec 23, 2016
7:55 PM, Dec 23, 2016

Police said a man's body was intentionally set on fire on the city's east side.

WRTV
Cox, Katie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest violent activity on the city’s east side, where a man was found shot and “burned beyond recognition,” according to Indianapolis police, is leaving several communities on edge.

Marcus Ford, 46, died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of 37th street and Drexel Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, said the Marion County Coroner.

The death remains under investigation by IMPD.

RELATED | Body found 'burned beyond recognition' on Indy's northeast side ruled homicide

Rev. Charles Harrison, president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and pastor at Barnes United Methodist Church, published a series of tweets on the city’s most violent year.

Harrison mentioned that the violence has worsened on the east side this year compared to the west side.

 

 

 

One man who lives near the 37th street and Drexel Avenue scene said he’s witnessed the crime spike in his neighborhood.

"The crime rate here in Indiana has kind of skyrocketed with people from Chicago and Gary, Indiana who have come down here and so it's pretty much, you just have to deal with it, especially when there's no jobs, temporary service jobs especially in our black community,” said Stanley Goldsmith. “That's where the drugs and violence come in."

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

MAP | 2016 Indianapolis homicides

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top