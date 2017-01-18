Elderly Shelbyville woman attacked in home

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – An elderly woman was attacked inside of her Shelbyville home Tuesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
A person entered the 88-year-old woman’s home in the 5000 block of E. 200 N., and struck her in the head as she was sitting in a chair shortly after midnight, said Louie Koch, Chief Deputy for the department.
The woman was taken to Major Hospital and treated for her injuries.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and information on a possible suspect has not been released.
If you have any information on this case, call the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at (317)398-6661.