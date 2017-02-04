Elwood man shoots home intruder

ELWOOD, Ind. -- An Elwood man said he was just defending himself when he shot a home intruder Thursday evening.

Shaun Nichols said he was taking a nap on his couch when he heard someone trying to break into his home. The intruder made it through the front door and into the living room, but that's as far as he got.

Nichols said he wrestled the man to the ground before grabbing his pistol and shooting at him.

"I didn't really have a problem with that when I'm being attacked, you know. You know, what are you to do? You got to protect yourself," said Nichols.

The intruder ran from the home after being shot and police found him a couple blocks away.

He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in serious but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Elwood Police Department.

Police have not said what charges the suspect might face or if the homeowner will be charged.

