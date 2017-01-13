Ex-IMPD officer David Bisard could be out of prison as early as June

INDIANPAOLIS -- The family of Eric Wells received a shocking notification this week: David Bisard, the former IMPD officer who killed Wells in a 2010 crash, could be out of prison as early as this June.

The news came as a surprise to Eric Wells' mother Mary Wells, who is urging people to write to the court opposing Bisard's early release.

Bisard was convicted in November 2013 of drunken driving and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

PREVIOUS | David Bisard files appeal in conviction of 2010 fatal crash | $1.55M settlement reached in David Bisard suit | Indiana Supreme Court will not take on ex-IMPMD officer's appeal

With "good time" credit, Wells' family thought the earliest Bisard could be released was 2019.

However, in addition to credit for good behavior, the Indiana Department of Correction says Bisard has received a year's credit off his sentence for receiving an associate's degree while behind bars, 183 days' credit for pursuing vocational education and 90 days' credit for completing a substance abuse program.

According to the IDOC, his original estimated release date was April 29, 2018. Now, with all of the credit he's earned, he's projected to be released June 6 of this year.

Wells also learned that Bisard will be eligible for IDOC's Community Transition Program as early as February 25. If approved, that could mean Bisard would be released before June to a work release, home detention or day reporting program.

Wells says she can't accept his early release sitting down.

"I have to fight," she said. "I knew in 2019 he could be released. I was prepared for that. But not for them to release him after three-and-a-half years."

Wells says even his initial 13-year sentence wasn't enough, in her opinion.

"My family was given a life sentence," she said. "It will never end for us. We will always have a place in our hearts gone."

The Allen County Superior Court, where Bisard was sentenced, is accepting letters from interested parties as it considers whether to approve Bisard for the Community Transition Program. Those who would like to submit letters should do so to the following address:

Allen Superior Court 06 (D06)

715 S. Calhoun Street, #302

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

2604497581

You will also need the case number, which is 02D06-1302-FB-32.

All letters submitted to the court in reference to this case must be received before Friday, January 20.