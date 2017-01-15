Fatal stabbing in Richmond kills one person; investigation ongoing

Haze
HI: 38°
LO: 33°
HI: 48°
LO: 32°
HI: 55°
LO: 41°
RICHMOND, Ind. – A man died after he was stabbed in Richmond early Sunday morning.
Richmond police said Austin Sparks was found lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound around 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South F Street.
Sparks was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and investigators began interviewing potential witnesses.
Sometime later, investigators were notified that Sparks died as a result of his injuries.
Richmond police said the investigation is ongoing and those with any information on a suspect should call the department at (765) 983-7247.