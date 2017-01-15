Fatal stabbing in Richmond kills one person; investigation ongoing

RICHMOND, Ind. – A man died after he was stabbed in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Richmond police said Austin Sparks was found lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound around 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South F Street.

Sparks was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and investigators began interviewing potential witnesses.

Sometime later, investigators were notified that Sparks died as a result of his injuries.

Richmond police said the investigation is ongoing and those with any information on a suspect should call the department at (765) 983-7247.